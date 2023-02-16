Clashes kill Iraqi forces and ISIS members north of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Clashes erupted between the Iraqi forces and ISIS members in Al-Tarmiyah district north of Baghdad.

The Baghdad Operations command revealed that the Iraqi forces raided a hideout of ISIS and killed four terrorists, one wearing an explosive belt, in the Tarmiyah district.

The operation injured six soldiers and killed four others.

According to the Command, ISIS intended to attack visitors of Iman Kadhim ( in Al-Kadhimiya

Meanwhile, a security source told Shafaq News Agency an ISIS sniper shot an Iraqi soldier in the Al-Tarmiya district, north of Baghdad, which injured him.

The Iraqi forces also killed two terrorists and seized their equipment in Diyala.

The Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lt. Gen. Qais Al-Muhammadawi, said two ISIS members were shot dead in Diyala Governorate.

The security forces confiscated weapons, night vision goggles, and other equipment.

Iraq celebrates the fifth anniversary of its liberation and victory over ISIS.

At its height, ISIS held about 40 percent of Iraq. By December 2017, it had lost 95 percent of its territory, including its most significant property, Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.