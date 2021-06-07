Report

Clashes erupt between the PMF and ISIS terrorists in Khanaqin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-07T10:29:35+0000
Clashes erupt between the PMF and ISIS terrorists in Khanaqin

Shafaq News/ Member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces (PMF) was killed and another was injured in clashes south of Khanaqin.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a PMF force clashed with an ISIS cell in the orchards of al-Shafiq area, south of Khanaqin district, 105 km northeast of Baqubah.

He added that the situation is now under control.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS, three years after the terrorist group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the terrorist organization.

