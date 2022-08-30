Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Clashes erupt between YBŞ and Yazidi Khan Forces, no casualties

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-30T16:50:52+0000
Clashes erupt between YBŞ and Yazidi Khan Forces, no casualties

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, clashes erupted between members of the Sinjar Protection Forces (YBŞ) affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Yazidi Khan forces led by Haider Shusho in the Sinjar district.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "loyalists to the Sinjar Protection Forces demonstrated near a camp of the Yazidi Khan forces, east of Sununu district of Sinjar."

No casualties were reported.

It is worth noting that in 2020, The Iraqi government reached a "historic deal" with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups. It paves the way for the reconstruction of the District and the total return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

The agreement holds the local police and the National Security and Intelligence services responsible within the District.

It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

 Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.

related

"Kurdish" forces attack the Iraqi Army in Sinjar

Date: 2022-01-12 19:12:33
"Kurdish" forces attack the Iraqi Army in Sinjar

Turkey could launch an operation in Sinjar, Official

Date: 2021-02-12 08:43:03
Turkey could launch an operation in Sinjar, Official

Plasschaert: the lack of coordination hampers progress in Sinjar

Date: 2022-05-17 20:17:56
Plasschaert: the lack of coordination hampers progress in Sinjar

Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq: Sinjar agreement is an electoral push

Date: 2020-10-10 16:13:42
Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq: Sinjar agreement is an electoral push

Member of Yazidi house gunned down in Sinjar

Date: 2022-06-30 13:41:08
Member of Yazidi house gunned down in Sinjar

Seven mass graves excavated in Sinjar

Date: 2022-02-22 15:59:49
Seven mass graves excavated in Sinjar

The security forces arrest two foreigners work with PKK in Sinjar

Date: 2022-04-22 20:41:15
The security forces arrest two foreigners work with PKK in Sinjar

Al-Dogechi clashes took place with smugglers, a source revealed

Date: 2021-03-14 12:52:10
Al-Dogechi clashes took place with smugglers, a source revealed