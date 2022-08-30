Clashes erupt between YBŞ and Yazidi Khan Forces, no casualties

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, clashes erupted between members of the Sinjar Protection Forces (YBŞ) affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Yazidi Khan forces led by Haider Shusho in the Sinjar district.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "loyalists to the Sinjar Protection Forces demonstrated near a camp of the Yazidi Khan forces, east of Sununu district of Sinjar."

No casualties were reported.

It is worth noting that in 2020, The Iraqi government reached a "historic deal" with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups. It paves the way for the reconstruction of the District and the total return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

The agreement holds the local police and the National Security and Intelligence services responsible within the District.

It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.