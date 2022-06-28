Clashes erupt between PKK and Turkish army in Duhok

Shafaq News / A military source revealed that clashes erupted between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Turkish army near Kani Masi district, north of Duhok.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a number of artillery shells landed in the vicinity of Sarzeer village, igniting a massive fire in agricultural lands and forests.

Turkey has recently intensified its aerial and artillery bombardment on border areas within the Kurdistan Region. Ankara says it is targeting PKK fighters deployed on its borders with the region.