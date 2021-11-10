Report

Clashes erupt between ISIS and the PMF in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-10T08:56:20+0000
Shafaq News/ An official security source reported that violent clashes erupted between ISIS terrorists and al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces and the families of fishermen who were attacked by ISIS yesterday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists attacked the people who were searching for one of the victims' bodies after another was found in Amerli Lake, pointing that violent clashes between ISIS and the PMF who was trying to protect the civilians.

Preliminary information says that w person was killed and another was wounded in the clashes.

Yesterday, the Iraqi police reported that ISIS terrorists attacked fishermen near a lake in eastern Saladin Governorate.

A source in the local police and witnesses to Shafaq News Agency said that the terrorists attacked fishermen near Lake Al-Azim, killing one and injuring another.

