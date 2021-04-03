Clashes between the tribal mobilization and ISIS terrorists in Tikrit

Shafaq News / Violent clashes erupted today between the tribal mobilization and ISIS terrorists, north of Tikrit, after they executed two young men.

The commander of the third regiment in the 52nd Brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Muhammad al-Jumaili, said in a statement, "The tribal mobilization is still waging a fierce battle with ISIS terrorist gangs at Al-Zarka Bridge, northeast of Tikrit, after they tried to evacuate the bodies of the two young men they executed."

"The battle continues. We will not retreat until we evacuate the bodies and take revenge", Al-Jumaili added.

For his part, a security source told Shafaq News agency that the terrorists executed the victims after accusing them of cooperating with the security forces and the tribal mobilization.

He explained, "ISIS has kidnapped four people near the lake while fishing. The terrorists released two and executed two others."