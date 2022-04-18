Report

Clashes between the Iraqi Army and forces loyal to PKK injure a civilian

Date: 2022-04-18T17:11:36+0000
Shafaq News/ On Monday, clashes erupted between Izdekhana forces loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Iraqi army north of Sinjar district.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Izdekhana forces refused to evacuate a military point in Dikuri complex, which led to armed clashes with the Iraqi Army."

 "The clashes injured a citizen." The source added.

It is worth noting that in 2020, The Iraqi government had reached a "historic deal" with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups. It paves the way for the reconstruction of the District and the total return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

The agreement holds the local police, the National Security and Intelligence services the responsibility within the District.

It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

 Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.

 

