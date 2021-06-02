Report

Clashes between security forces and wanted persons in Maysan 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-02T13:15:31+0000
Shafaq News/ Violent clashes erupted today between police and wanted persons in Maysan, a local source reported.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that armed clashes took place between wanted persons and the local police in Al-Salam district in Maysan, following an ambush set by the police forces for the perpetrators. 

According to the source, the clashes ended with the arrest of one of the perpetrators while the others fled, noting that preliminary information indicated that they were drug dealers.

 The source denied reports that the police station was surrounded by armed persons and that clashes with security forces had taken place, indicating that the clashes took place between the two parties away from the security center.

