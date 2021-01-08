Report
Clashes between protestors and security forces in Al-Haboubi square
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-01-08T13:16:31+0000
Shafaq News / Demonstrations turned into clashes between the security forces and the protestors in Al-Haboubi Square, in Nasiriyah.
Shafaq News Agency reporter said that clashes occurred between the security forces and the protestors trying to sit-in in Al-Haboubi Square.
He added that the security forces fired smoke and tear gas bombs to disburse the crowds.
