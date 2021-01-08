Clashes between protestors and security forces in Al-Haboubi square

Shafaq News / Demonstrations turned into clashes between the security forces and the protestors in Al-Haboubi Square, in Nasiriyah. Shafaq News Agency reporter said that clashes occurred between the security forces and the protestors trying to sit-in in Al-Haboubi Square. He added that the security forces fired smoke and tear gas bombs to disburse the crowds.

