Clashes between demonstrators and security forces renew in Najaf

Shafaq News / Clashes between demonstrators and security forces renewed in Najaf, in which several demonstrators were injured.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the clashes occurred near the local government building in the center of Najaf, where demonstrators usually gather to demand the local government's dismissal and the disclosure of the protestors' killers identities.

Our agency obtained a video clip showing how the demonstrators got injured and transferred to hospitals.

Yesterday witnesses in the governorate told Shafaq News agency that security forces' live bullets wounded 20 protestors during the demonstrations.

It is worth noting that the demonstrators are calling for the dismissal of Governor Louay Al-Yasiri.