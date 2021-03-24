Clashes between Iraqi Army and ISIS militants killed a soldier

Shafaq News / A security source said, on Wednesday a member of the Iraqi army was killed in a clash with ISIS militants in Tuz Khurmatu district, east of Saladin Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Clashes broke out between the Iraqi army and ISIS elements when the terrorists launched an attack on army units in Bir Ahmed village, west of Tuz Khurmatu district, 90 km east of Tikrit.”

So far, clashes resulted in the death of an Iraqi soldier, and the wounding of three others.

The source pointed out that "the clashes are still continuing, and military units arrived to the village for support."