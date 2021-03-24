Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Clashes between Iraqi Army and ISIS militants killed a soldier

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-24T20:01:10+0000
Clashes between Iraqi Army and ISIS militants killed a soldier

Shafaq News / A security source said, on Wednesday a member of the Iraqi army was killed in a clash with ISIS militants in Tuz Khurmatu district, east of Saladin Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Clashes broke out between the Iraqi army and ISIS elements when the terrorists launched an attack on army units in Bir Ahmed village, west of Tuz Khurmatu district, 90 km east of Tikrit.”

So far, clashes resulted in the death of an Iraqi soldier, and the wounding of three others.

The source pointed out that "the clashes are still continuing, and military units arrived to the village for support."

related

Two found dead after being kidnapped by ISIS a few days ago

Date: 2021-03-23 07:13:46
Two found dead after being kidnapped by ISIS a few days ago

Four Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Al-Miqdadiyah

Date: 2020-08-21 19:24:06
Four Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Al-Miqdadiyah

PMF killed the ISIS’ Caliph of Al-Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-02-20 06:56:51
PMF killed the ISIS’ Caliph of Al-Tarmiyah

Death toll among Peshmerga forces rise after ISIS attack on Koljo

Date: 2019-12-05 08:26:12
Death toll among Peshmerga forces rise after ISIS attack on Koljo

Two police officers injured in an ISIS attack south of Tikrit

Date: 2021-03-16 09:10:03
Two police officers injured in an ISIS attack south of Tikrit

Iraqi air strikes hit ISIS sites in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-05-18 10:07:06
Iraqi air strikes hit ISIS sites in Kirkuk

Hours before assuming his post, an ISIS official is killed

Date: 2020-09-07 17:04:04
Hours before assuming his post, an ISIS official is killed

ISIS cell dismantled in Kirkuk

Date: 2019-10-16 09:57:29
ISIS cell dismantled in Kirkuk