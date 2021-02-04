Clashes between Iraqi Army and ISIS in Jalawla

Shafaq News / one Iraqi soldier was killed and two others were injured in an ISIS attack north of Jalawla district, 75 km northeast of Baqubah. A security source in Diyala said on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "Iraqi army clashed with ISIS militants on checkpoints in the Zour Al-Ghassalah, which resulted in one dead and two injuries of the Iraqi army.”

The clashes are still going, and additional forces of the army arrived to the site." He added.

It is noteworthy that the areas north of Jalawla have been witnessing security turmoil for more than two years after the infiltration of ISIS elements fleeing from the liberated areas and governorates to the orchards and the agricultural fields.

Jalawla, 70 km northeast of Baqubah, a town of about 80,000 Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen just south of Diyala’s border with Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region, has long experience with defeating ISIS who fled from the liberated areas and governorates to the orchards and the agricultural fields.