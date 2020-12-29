Clashes between ISIS and security forces in Khanaqin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-29T17:46:17+0000

Shafaq News / ISIS members attacked villages in the northeast of Diyala Governorate causing causalities among security personnel and civilians. A source told Shafaq News agency, “ISIS militants attacked Iraqi army check points with snipers and mortars in the villages of Shirk and Al-Qaya between Khanaqin and Jalawla and the villages of Al-Islah and Umm Al-Hatta, north of Jalawla, (70 km northeast of Baqubah).” The source added, " two security officials wounded in these attacks” noting that "the clashes are still continuing." It is noteworthy that the outskirts of Jalawla and Khanaqin have been a scene of confrontations for 3 years due to infiltration of ISIS elements fleeing from the liberated areas and governorates to the orchards and agricultural lands.

related

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49

Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-25 18:57:32

Potential attacks might take place, Iraqi forces hunt down ISIS in two provinces

Date: 2020-05-07 12:11:16

PMF: ISIS launches attacks in areas taking advantage of the current security and political situation

Date: 2019-12-02 10:46:16

Security Operations against ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-23 09:04:51

An officer killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-27 06:49:07

Four Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Al-Miqdadiyah

Date: 2020-08-21 19:24:06

Britain resumes raids against ISIS in Iraq

Date: 2020-04-26 09:32:47