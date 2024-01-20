Clashes Erupt Between Turkish Forces and PKK in Northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ clashes erupted, on Saturday, between the Turkish forces and members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) north of Duhok Governorate in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the “violent” clashes broke out in Mount Kurzar, within the Matin mountain chain overlooking the Amadiya district.

The attacks damaged the house of a civilian in the Shiladze district without causing any casualties.

Notably, the region in northern Iraq has been a focal point of clashes between the Turkish army and PKK fighters for years.

Turkiye has launched many military operations against PKK in Iraq, including Claw-Eagle, Claw-Tiger, and Claw-Lock.