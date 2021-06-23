Clarification about the attempt to assassinate a prominent Iraqi activist

Shafaq News/ An official security source clarified, on Wednesday, the attempt to assassinate Hussein al-Turkmani, the prominent activist in the Tishreen (October) protests. Earlier, news circulating on social media saying Al-Turkmani was subjected to an attempted assassination. The source explained to Shafaq News Agency, that three days ago, the activist was in fight with his friends in Al-Tayaran Square, central Baghdad, which led to be hit on his face with a white weapon.

