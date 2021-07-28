Civilian killed in an ISIS attack on a security checkpoint in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security officer perished in an ISIS attack on a security checkpoint late last night, Tuesday, in Al-Miqdadiyah, to the north of Baqubah.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS operatives waged an attack on a security checkpoint in Ceuta village, four kilometers to the west of Al-Miqdadiyah within al-Harouniyah sector.

"Security forces, enforced by some locals, engaged with the striking group," the source said, "a civilian victim was killed in the confrontation."

"Security forces and the locals blocked the attackers and forced them to flee to the nearby orchards," the source asserted.

The outskirts of Al-Miqdadiyah continue to be affected by frequent ISIS from groups sheltering in the nearby Hamrin mountains, a hotbed of the terrorist groups.