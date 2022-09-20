Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Civilian killed in an ISIS attack on a minifootball field in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-20T19:56:53+0000
Civilian killed in an ISIS attack on a minifootball field in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A civilian has been reportedly killed in a terrorist attack on a minifootball field on the outskirts of Diyala's al-Mansouriyah district on Tuesday. 

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of assailants affiliated with the ISIS extremist group attacked a minifootball field in the Sheikh Abdallah Najm village near the Sherwin basin, 45 kilometers to the northeast of Baqubah. 

"The attack resulted in killing a civilian and injuring three others," the source said, "the victims were transferred to a nearby hospital and a security force launched a search campaign to track and hunt the perpetrators."

related

Police officer injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2022-06-25 20:55:49
Police officer injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Diyala calls for PMF deployment in the hotspots

Date: 2021-04-01 14:35:58
Diyala calls for PMF deployment in the hotspots

Kurds call on Baghdad to reopen the Kurdish parties' headquarters in the disputed areas

Date: 2021-05-30 19:39:00
Kurds call on Baghdad to reopen the Kurdish parties' headquarters in the disputed areas

Popular concern over the escape of wanted persons in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-26 13:00:41
Popular concern over the escape of wanted persons in Diyala

New search campaign for the four abductees in Diyala; source says

Date: 2021-12-15 12:27:55
New search campaign for the four abductees in Diyala; source says

Five mortar shells land in Qara Tapa

Date: 2021-09-26 18:04:55
Five mortar shells land in Qara Tapa

Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-22 11:21:16
Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

Diyala attack resulted in five dead

Date: 2020-11-05 08:58:00
Diyala attack resulted in five dead