Civilian killed in an ISIS attack on a minifootball field in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A civilian has been reportedly killed in a terrorist attack on a minifootball field on the outskirts of Diyala's al-Mansouriyah district on Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of assailants affiliated with the ISIS extremist group attacked a minifootball field in the Sheikh Abdallah Najm village near the Sherwin basin, 45 kilometers to the northeast of Baqubah.

"The attack resulted in killing a civilian and injuring three others," the source said, "the victims were transferred to a nearby hospital and a security force launched a search campaign to track and hunt the perpetrators."