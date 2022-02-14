Civilian killed by unknown assailants in Maysan

Shafaq News/ A civilian in his early thirties has been reportedly killed by unidentified armed persons downtown Maysan earlier today, Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of unknown assailants shot dead a male Iraqi citizen, 31, near "Shanasheel Baghdad" restaurant in Maysan.

"So far, the motives of the crime are yet to be known," a source said.

The southern governorate of Maysan has witnessed a series of assassinations targeting civilians, in addition to Judicial and security personnel.

On February 5, Major Housam Alyawi was killed by unidentified assailants. Four days later, Judge Ahmed Faisal al-Saedi's was found dead. Members of Saraya al-Salam (Peace Companies) were reportedly assassinated recently in Maysan.

The recent security turbulence prompted the caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to visit the Maysan and establish an Operations Command in the governorate.