Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Civilian injured in an explosion in Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-24T13:19:53+0000
Civilian injured in an explosion in Sinjar

Shafaq News / A civilian was injured in an explosion in Sinjar, a security source reported. 

The source told Shafaq News agency that an ISIS war remnant exploded in al-Qahtaniyah complex in Sinjar, injuring a civilian.

The security forces launched a combing campaign to locate more mines and war remnants in the area, according to the source.

Although five years have passed since the liberation of Nineveh from ISIS terrorist organization, war remnants are still found, posing a real threat to the civilians.

related

Turkish aircraft target a hospital in Sinjar

Date: 2021-08-17 12:57:57
Turkish aircraft target a hospital in Sinjar

Iraq Army detonated a device in Sinjar area

Date: 2020-12-02 12:25:30
Iraq Army detonated a device in Sinjar area

Against the provisions of Baghdad-Erbil agreement, PMF steps up reinforcements in Sinjar

Date: 2021-02-19 19:39:28
Against the provisions of Baghdad-Erbil agreement, PMF steps up reinforcements in Sinjar

Iraqi Council of Ministers: Security forces shall adhere to human rights

Date: 2021-12-22 13:55:29
Iraqi Council of Ministers: Security forces shall adhere to human rights

Child injured in an explosion in Sinjar

Date: 2022-02-07 13:49:45
Child injured in an explosion in Sinjar

The Shammari man case's suspects transferred to Nineveh to avoid pressures

Date: 2020-10-16 11:17:57
The Shammari man case's suspects transferred to Nineveh to avoid pressures

Four children killed and injured in an explosion in Sinjar district

Date: 2020-12-08 15:51:54
Four children killed and injured in an explosion in Sinjar district

Scores injured in the Turkish attack on YBS hospital

Date: 2021-08-17 15:04:02
Scores injured in the Turkish attack on YBS hospital