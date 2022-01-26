Report
Civil defense teams put out a fire in a market in Baghdad
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-26T17:54:29+0000
Shafaq News / The Civil Defense Directorate reported that its teams extinguished a fire that broke out in the Harj market in Baghdad.
No casualties were recorded.
The Directorate requested opening an investigation into the incident.
