Civil defense teams put out a fire in a market in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-26T17:54:29+0000
Shafaq News / The Civil Defense Directorate reported that its teams extinguished a fire that broke out in the Harj market in Baghdad. 

No casualties were recorded. 

The Directorate requested opening an investigation into the incident.

