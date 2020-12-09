Civil defense teams extinguish fires near police equipment warehouse

Shafaq News / Iraqi civil defense teams managed to put out a fire that broke out inside "caravans" belonging to the Federal Police Emergency Regiment in Al-Rashid camp on Baghdad's outskirts.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the directorate said that its teams succeeded in extinguishing the fire and extinguishing it before it reached two ammunition stacks adjacent to the fire site inside the burning caravans.

No causalities were registered.

The statement noted that an investigation was opened to find out the causes of the fire.