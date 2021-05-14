Report
Civil defense teams deployed to extinguish a dangerous fire in Baghdad
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-05-14T13:38:57+0000
Shafaq News / A security source said that a fire broke out at a fuel station in the Karrada area, in the center of Baghdad, indicating that the civil defense teams were mobilized to extinguish it.
