Civil Defense teams save 450 dunums of wheat from massive fires

Shafaq News / The civil defense teams extinguished a fire that broke out in 50 dunums of wheat, and managed to save 450 out of 500 dunums in Al-Mishkhab district, south of Najaf.

A statement by the Civil Defense Directorate the cause of the fire was a spark being blown out of the combine harvester.

No causalities were registered.

The statement pointed out that the Directorate had completed all pre-emptive measures to secure the wheat and barley crops during the harvest season, by deploying civil defense teams near the agricultural fields.