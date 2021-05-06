Report

Civil Defense teams save 450 dunums of wheat from massive fires

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-06T10:32:39+0000
Civil Defense teams save 450 dunums of wheat from massive fires

Shafaq News / The civil defense teams extinguished a fire that broke out in 50 dunums of wheat, and managed to save 450 out of 500 dunums in Al-Mishkhab district, south of Najaf.

A statement by the Civil Defense Directorate the cause of the fire was a spark being blown out of the combine harvester.

No causalities were registered. 

The statement pointed out that the Directorate had completed all pre-emptive measures to secure the wheat and barley crops during the harvest season, by deploying civil defense teams near the agricultural fields. 

