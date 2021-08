Shafaq News / The Civil Defense teams rescued today ten children who were inside an orphanage while a fire broke out in it, in Dhi Qar.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the Civil Defense teams in Dhi Qar put out a fire that broke out this morning in the Al-Zohour Orphan Care Center in Nasiriyah.

He added that all the children who were inside the center were saved, noting that the whole process took only three minutes.