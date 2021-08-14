Civil Defense teams put out the Waziriyah massive fire

Shafaq News/ The Civil Defense teams managed to successfully extinguish the massive fire that erupted in the Waziriyah area, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A statement of the Civil Defense Directorate said that its teams contained the flames that engulfed a 1000 meter squared hangar used as a depot for plastic products and hindered its expansion to a huge depot of highly combustible alcoholic products nearby.

The statement said that it mobilized boats in the Tigris river to supply the vehicles with enough water to put out the blazes.

All Firefighting teams, except for the reserves, from the opposite compartment of the capital city, the Karkh, were also deployed to support the Rusafa teams in the mission.

The Civil Defense Directorate demanded security authorities start an investigation into the circumstances of the incident in accordance with the report of the criminal expert report.