Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Civil Defense teams extinguishes a fire inside a hall in Baghdad's Airport
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-11-15T15:36:54+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Civil Defense forces managed to extinguished a fire that broke out inside the departure hall at Baghdad's International Airport, an official press release said on Tuesday.
The statement said that three workers suffered from suffocation in the fire that broke out in the cafeteria of the departure hall.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the fire was caused by a spark from a wielding machine used for maintenance work inside the cafeteria.
related
Sirens sound at Baghdad International Airport
Date: 2021-09-24 15:37:45
Al-Kadhimi directed to investigate the bombing of Baghdad International Airport
Date: 2020-09-07 07:31:43
CTS intervenes to save the Director of the Iraqi Air Navigation company
Date: 2021-10-20 21:09:02
Katyusha Missile lands in Baghdad international airport
Date: 2020-09-10 12:47:08
Iraqi migrants arrive in Iraq from Belarus
Date: 2021-11-18 19:42:15
Extensive US flights over Baghdad international airport
Date: 2020-09-15 19:53:42
Missile attack targets the Baghdad International airport
Date: 2022-01-28 07:16:45
Baghdad announces new measures to protect the Green Zone
Date: 2020-10-04 16:07:17
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.