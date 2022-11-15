Civil Defense teams extinguishes a fire inside a hall in Baghdad's Airport

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Civil Defense forces managed to extinguished a fire that broke out inside the departure hall at Baghdad's International Airport, an official press release said on Tuesday. The statement said that three workers suffered from suffocation in the fire that broke out in the cafeteria of the departure hall. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the fire was caused by a spark from a wielding machine used for maintenance work inside the cafeteria.

