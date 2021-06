Shafaq News / The Civil defense teams put out a fire in Erbil and another Adhamiya, north of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "A fire broke out in a women's sports hall in the center of Erbil, before the civil defense teams intervened and were able to extinguish it."

While another source told Shafaq News Agency that Civil Defense teams put out a fire that broke out inside a residential commercial building in the Adhamiya area.

No causalities were registered.