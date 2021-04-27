Report

Civil Defense teams extinguish fires in Babel and Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-27T14:06:58+0000
Shafaq News / A source in the Crisis Cell in Babel Governorate reported on Tuesday that the civil defense teams extinguished a fire that broke out in one of the governorate's hospitals.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Turkish hospital, noting that no causalities were registered.

For its part, the Civil Defense Directorate said that a short circuit caused the fire in the elevator cabin of the sixth floor of the Imam Al-Sadiq Hospital (the Turkish hospital).

While a local source in Baghdad informed Shafaq News Agency, a fire broke out in a market in al-Allawi area in Baghdad.

No further details were disclosed.

