Shafaq News / The Civil Defense Directorate in Saladin announced on Tuesday that a fire broke out in ten dunums of wheat in Samarra district, south of the governorate.

The Directorate said in a statement today that its detachment saved 150 dunums of wheat and a mooring, and controlled the fire in a record time.

The firefighters prevented the fire from reaching the rest of the land, attributing the fire to a short circuit, according to the statement.