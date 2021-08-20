Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Civil Defense teams extinguish a fire in a library in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-20T11:42:46+0000
Civil Defense teams extinguish a fire in a library in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Civil defense teams controlled a fire that broke out inside the main library on the second floor of the College of Physical Education building inside the University of Baghdad.

The Civil Defense directorate said in a statement that its teams made great efforts to contain the fire and save the precious books, manuscripts, research, studies, and furniture the library contains.

No injuries were recorded.

However, the directorate requested opening an investigation to uncover the incident's circumstances.

The civil defense teams ended the accident without recording injuries or human losses, with an investigation opened at the police station responsible for the geographical area, based on the report of the forensic expert to determine the causes of the fire at first inside the main library.

related

A large fire at a hospital in Baghdad kills a patient, wounds others

Date: 2021-04-24 21:13:52
A large fire at a hospital in Baghdad kills a patient, wounds others

Civil defense teams extinguish a fire in the Doctors' Syndicate in Baghdad

Date: 2021-08-15 19:06:42
Civil defense teams extinguish a fire in the Doctors' Syndicate in Baghdad

Iraqis coalition: Qa'ani's visit to Baghdad is a normal protocol visit

Date: 2020-08-18 10:23:14
Iraqis coalition: Qa'ani's visit to Baghdad is a normal protocol visit

A classified document reveals a plot to target the government in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-13 19:35:21
A classified document reveals a plot to target the government in Baghdad

Baghdad operations command locates the rocket launcher used in the Green zone attack

Date: 2021-02-22 18:38:53
Baghdad operations command locates the rocket launcher used in the Green zone attack

Iraq's PM discussed with Swiss Foreign Minister reopening Switzerland's Embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-03 18:49:21
Iraq's PM discussed with Swiss Foreign Minister reopening Switzerland's Embassy in Baghdad

A motorcycle bomb found in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-06-03 11:54:14
A motorcycle bomb found in Baghdad 

In the aftermath of the Sadr City attack, Security authorities tighten measures in Baghdad's Belt

Date: 2021-07-24 06:48:26
In the aftermath of the Sadr City attack, Security authorities tighten measures in Baghdad's Belt