Civil Defense teams extinguish a fire in a library in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Civil defense teams controlled a fire that broke out inside the main library on the second floor of the College of Physical Education building inside the University of Baghdad.

The Civil Defense directorate said in a statement that its teams made great efforts to contain the fire and save the precious books, manuscripts, research, studies, and furniture the library contains.

No injuries were recorded.

However, the directorate requested opening an investigation to uncover the incident's circumstances.

