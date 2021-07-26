Civil Defense reveals the circumstances of Mosul's Ebn Sina hospital fire 

Shafaq News/ A fire broke out in the front yard of Ebn Sina hospital in Mosul earlier today, Monday.

The media official of Nineveh's Civil Defense Directorate, Saad Al-Jubouri, said that three firetrucks were recruited to extinguish the fire that erupted in the hospital's establishment in al-Rashidiyah.

Al-Jubouri said that the fire was fueled by used material and furniture, indicating that the flames were close to the hospital's fuel tanks and oxygen facility.

The fire was extinguished in a record time, according to the Civil Defense's media official, without causing human casualties.

"Further details will be announced after the completion of the investigation," he said.