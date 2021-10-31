Civil Defense declares emergency state in three governorates 

Shafaq News/ Anticipating torrential floods, the Iraqi Civil Defense directorate announced an emergency state in Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh earlier today, Sunday.

Flash floods overwhelmed parts of the Region's capital, grounding transportation to a halt and causing severe damages to properties.

Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masoud Barzani, toured the sites ravaged by the floods that slammed the border areas of the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

According to a brief press release by the Region's government, PM Barzani walked through the wrecks and closely inspected the damages resulting from yesterday's floods.