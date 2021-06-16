Civil Defense control two fire incidents inside a Mall and a hospital

Date: 2021-06-16T16:35:21+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Civil Defense Directorate extinguished a fire that erupted inside a mall in al-Harithiya, Baghdad's downtown. A statement of the Directorate said that the firefighting teams successfully contained the blazes that broke out in al-Ahli bank with minimal material losses and no casualties. Elsewhere, the Directorate said that flames caught a bed in the Hussein teaching hospital. However, firefighting teams Swiftly contained the blazes before they expand to the halls. The statement said that the fire did not cause any human casualties, and the work of the hospital staff in the wards was resumed normally. The Directorate demanded the security forces in charge of the geographic area to start an investigation into the incident to reveal its circumstances.

