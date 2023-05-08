Civil Defense Teams Save Dozens from Fire at Al-Tadamon Hotel in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a fire broke out at the Al-Tadamon Hotel in the Al-Bataween area in central Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Civil Defense Directorate, the rescue teams entered the hotel and evacuated the injured individuals. All of them were safely moved to the roof of the building, where they received first aid and assistance, including pulmonary resuscitation, as some had fainted due to inhaling smoke from the fire.

However, civil defense teams rescued over twenty individuals, including families and children, who were trapped inside the hotel.

The firefighters extinguished the fire and prevented its spread within the hotel.

The statement added that an infant, who had suffered severe suffocation, was promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment.

There were no reported casualties in the incident.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the fire.