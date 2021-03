Shafaq News / Demonstrators marched the streets of Dhi Qar today, protesting the lack of job opportunities for graduates.

Shafaq News agency correspondent reported that the demonstrators blocked al-Nasr bridge in Nasiriyah and the provincial council building.

Dhi Qar Governorate has witnessed widespread protests, and is home to more than two million people. Many of its residents have been protesting for years against mismanagement, lack of basic public services and job opportunities.