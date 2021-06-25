Citizens express serious concern over Iraqi Marshes
Shafaq News/ Serious fears are emerging of a drought that will hit the marshes, which are classified on the World Heritage List.
Several reasons contributed to the current situation, including the lack of water imports coming from the Tigris and Euphrates due to the dams of neighboring countries, and the lack of rainfall.
The residents of the marshes complain that the government does not take practical solutions because of its "negligence", as this matter threatens the presence of the marshes on the World Heritage List.
The salinity rate in the marshes has risen to about 11 thousand parts per million, which are fatal levels for buffaloes in the first place. The level of water in the marshes is currently 137 cm, after it was 180 cm months ago, and decreased in the past 15 days by 14 cm.