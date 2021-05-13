Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Citizens call to cancel the curfew in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-13T18:38:59+0000
Citizens call to cancel the curfew in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Hundreds of citizens, on Thursday evening, stormed the streets in the Karrada,  the center of Baghdad, to protest against the curfew measures.

 Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that hundreds of people of the Karrada area protested, this evening,   in Kahramana Square, demanding the government to totally lift the curfew. 

 He added that the riot police deployed in the area which is considered an important shopping center in the Iraqi capital. 

Earlier, civil society activists called citizens to organize mass demonstrations against the official decision to impose a total curfew. 

Later, Iraq’s Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety decided on Thursday to impose a partial curfew to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The Committee said in a statement the curfew will be imposed in the whole week from 0900 p.m. to the third day of 0500 a.m.

related

About 400 people arrested in Baghdad for violating coronavirus curfew

Date: 2021-02-22 07:09:56
About 400 people arrested in Baghdad for violating coronavirus curfew

Iraq’s Supreme Committee imposes a partial curfew to curb the coronavirus pandemic

Date: 2021-05-13 18:14:25
Iraq’s Supreme Committee imposes a partial curfew to curb the coronavirus pandemic