Shafaq News/ Hajj Jaseb, a citizen of Al-Dawaya district, northeastern Dhi Qar Governorate, tells how he received the news of his family members' death in the Nasiriyah catastrophe yesterday.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Jaseb said that he was told by the medical staff that his family members will be discharged from the hospital, after spending 18 days in the COVID-19 isolation center.

Jaseb said that the fire broke out in the hospital before they were discharged.

"How does a government hospital burn? is it a gas station?", he wondered.