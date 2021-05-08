Citizen killed before the eyes of his family in Najaf

Shafaq News/ Unknown assailants reportedly killed a citizen before the eyes of his family this morning on Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified gunmen in a vehicle shot dead a citizen who works as a bodyguard for a judge in Kofa district, Najaf governorate.

"The perpetrators shot the victim with two bullets in his head and neck and fled to an unknown destination," the source noted, "the security forces cordoned the crime scene and transferred the body to the forensic medicine department to continue the investigations."