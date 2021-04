Shafaq News/ Unknown gunmen reportedly kidnapped a citizen in Kirkuk earlier today, Sunday.

A security source in the governorate said that unidentified militants, suspected to be ISIS, abducted Abdul Rahman al-Jamili from his residence at the outskirts of al-Rashad district.

The source said that preliminary investigations indicate that the perpetrators belong to ISIS terrorist gangs, indicating that inquiries are underway to disclose the fate of the abductee.