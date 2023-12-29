Christmas mass in the ancient city of Ur, marking new year 2024

Shafaq News / A group of Christian Dominican monks in Iraq and worldwide conducted a prayer mass today, Friday, in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the General Head of the Dominican Fathers worldwide from the Philippines, along with his deputy from Belgium, the regional head of the French nationality Dominican Fathers, and several Dominican monks and nuns in Iraq, held a prayer mass in the ancient city of Ur in Dhi Qar governorate.

Our correspondent highlighted that the prayer service was held to mark the arrival of the new year 2024 and to ensure the security measures in the region for planning pilgrimage trips to the ancient city of Ur as a center for religious unification.