Christianity followers performs pilgrimage in Ur ancient city

Shafaq News/ The Inspectorate of Antiquities and Heritage of Dhi Qar Governorate announced on Friday a group of Christianity followers arrived in the ancient city of Ur for performing the pilgrimage.

The Director of the Agency, Taher Qwin told Shafaq News Agency, “80 members of Christianity followers of different ages came today from northern Iraq to Dhi Qar to perform pilgrimage in the ancient city of Ur,” pointing out that “this delegation is the first after the visit of the Pope to Iraq".

Ur, where the father of all three Abrahamic faiths is believed to have been born, is one of several cities built by the Sumerians who made it the capital of their state. When they settled in southern Iraq around 3,500 BC, they surrounded it with walls and built markets, workshops, and agricultural villages inside. It spawned the development of primary commercial transport routes with other cities and nations of that time.