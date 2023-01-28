Christian lawmakers condemn torching Islam's holy book by a "Swedish extremist"

Shafaq News/ A group of Christian lawmakers in the Iraqi parliament on Saturday condemned the burning of Islam's holy book, Quran, by a "Swedish extremist" near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm last week.

In a joint press conference with members of the Christian bloc in the Iraqi parliament, lawmaker Faruq Hanna described the Quran's desecration as a "disgraceful act" and "totally alien to human morality and values".

"Such cheap deeds neither represent the teachings of Jesus Christ nor the behavior of the Christians in general, and the Christians in the East in particular," he continued.

Hanna accused the "extremist groups and individuals who commit such acts of promoting hate, division, and alienation speech, and jeopardizing the civil peace of the people."

"We, the Christian members of the Iraqi parliament, strongly condemn this shameful act of torching the Quran, and urge the Iraqi people to shun hatred and division," he concluded.

Rasmus Paludan, an anti-Islam activist on Friday burned two copies of the Quran in a solitary protest in Denmark’s capital of Copenhagen.

He burned one in front of a mosque and another in front of the Turkish embassy, and vowed to do so every Friday until Sweden is admitted into NATO.

Paludan, a far-right activist who holds both Danish and Swedish citizenship, also staged a Quran-burning protest in Sweden on January 21.

On Friday, protests were held in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce Paludan’s protest in Sweden on January 21 and a similar incident in the Netherlands last week.