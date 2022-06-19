Cholera outbreak in al-Sulaymaniyah prompts declaring emergency 

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah has formed a committee to combat the outbreak of Cholera as the governorate enters a state of emergency.

In a press conference on Sunday, Governor Haval Abu Bakr said that the committee includes representatives of the governorate's health directorate, the ministry of health, and the World Health Organization (WHO) under his chairmanship.

"The governorate's health directorate has treated 4,000 cases in the past six days with 3965 patients still receiving medical care," he added.

The head of al-Sulaymaniyah's health directorate, Sabah Hourani, said that 10 Cholera cases have been confirmed in the governorate today.

"The federal ministry of health requested declaring the state of emergency," he stated.

Earlier today, the Iraqi ministry of health said that 13 Cholera cases were reported in the country.

According to an official statement, 10 cases were confirmed in al-Sulaymaniyah, two in al-Muthanna, and one in Kirkuk.