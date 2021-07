Shafaq News/ A security source in Najaf reported that chlorine gas had leaked from a water station in Kufa, noting that the Civil Defense teams have intervened to address the situation.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the gas leak occurred in the al-Issa area in Kufa, which caused shortness of breath and severe coughing to some of the area’s residents.

The civil defense teams rushed to the scene of the incident and managed to stop the leakage, according to the source.