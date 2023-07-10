Chinese company to build major cement factory in Iraq

Shafaq News / Sama Samawa Industries Commissioner revealed today, Monday, an agreement with a Chinese company to establish a cement factory in Muthanna Governorate, southern Iraq. While stating that the production will reach 7,000 tons annually, the director of the Chinese company affirmed that the factory will be ready and operational by 2025.

Taha Mashat, the commissioner of Sama Samawa Industries, stated in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "The project aims to produce various types of cement, with daily production reaching 7,000 tons and an annual output of two million tons."

Mashat added, "The company responsible for executing the project is Sinoma, a renowned Chinese company specializing in cement plant construction worldwide. The contract value for establishing this factory in Muthanna Governorate amounts to $200 million, with a projected timeline of 18 to 20 months for completion. The workforce in the factory will consist of 500 Iraqi individuals."

The commissioner further elaborated, "The cement factory project is the first venture for the Chinese company in Iraq. They have undertaken similar projects in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and South America. The Muthanna cement plant will be one of the largest facilities in terms of size and production capacity in Iraq."

On the other hand, Wang Wan Hank, the director of the Chinese company, expressed in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "This project will open investment opportunities for our company in Iraq through the cement plant, which will have a high production capacity of two million tons annually."

He also emphasized that "Sinoma will construct the factory to be ready and fully operational by the year 2025."