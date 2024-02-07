Chinese Embassy in Iraq announces routine cleanup of unclaimed consular documents

Shafaq News/ The Chinese Embassy Iraq announced a “routine cleanup” of completed consular documents.

In a statement, the Embassy clarified that the cleanup will include passports, travel documents, notarizations, authentications, visas, and similar items that have not been picked up for more than one year.

It calls those who have applied for a consular certificate approved before February 1, 2023 and have not yet collected it to contact the Embassy before March 1, 2024.