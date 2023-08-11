Chinese Embassy in Baghdad streamlines visa procedures for Iraqi visitors

Shafaq News / The Chinese Embassy in Baghdad announced on Friday its decision to provide enhanced visa facilitation for Iraqi nationals intending to visit Chinese territories.

In a statement released today, the embassy outlined that, as per the revamped operational framework, from August 10th, 2023 to December 31st, 2023, applicants for individual or double-entry visas for purposes such as work (M), family visits (Q2), or crew members (C) will be exempted from the fingerprinting requirement.

This step is aimed at fostering smoother travel between the two nations and highlights China's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and promoting cultural and economic exchanges.