China to donate 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq

Shafaq News / China announced that it will donate 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after donating 50,000 doses before.

This came during a phone call between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

A statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, received by Shafaq News, said that the Iraqi minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on a phone call, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.

Hussein expressed his appreciation for the Chinese government for supporting Iraq.

For his part, the Chinese minister said, "the Chinese people must support the Iraqi people, and the Chinese government has decided to send 200,000 doses shortly to Iraq."

In this regard, Hussein stressed the need for Iraq to purchase two million doses from China as soon as possible.

The two sides agreed to direct the diplomatic missions to follow up on the necessary measures to be taken in this regard.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed strengthening trade relations between the two countries and the role of Chinese companies operating in Iraq.

In a different context, the two ministers touched on the region's situation and the need to secure its stability. The Chinese minister said, "Iraq has a great role in the region and thanks to its good and active policy and leadership, it was able during this period to build good relations with all neighboring countries."

Moreover, Hussein extended an official invitation to his Chinese counterpart to visit Iraq.