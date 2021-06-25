China finances a project to build three schools in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-25T08:24:49+0000

Shafaq News/ A government official in Saladin announced that China has financed a project to build three schools in Amerli district, east of the governorate. Deputy Commissioner of Amerli, Adel Shakur al-Amerli, told Shafaq News Agency, "Three schools will be built in the district center with a Chinese loan." "This is an important step to reduce the school building crisis and address overcrowding crisis in schools, and the absence of school building projects that have been ongoing in Amerli for many years." He stressed the necessity of building dozens of schools in 33 villages of the Amerli district. Most of the Iraqi governorates suffer from the lack of school buildings due to poor educational planning and corruption problems that have aborted all educational projects.

